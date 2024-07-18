Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $5.45 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 38.7% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 153.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 230,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

