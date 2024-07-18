Rogco LP Purchases 5,721 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rogco LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 319.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 85,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 784,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after purchasing an additional 540,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 384.5% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 8,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.47. 3,559,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,416,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

