Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Shares Down 6.2%

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Roots Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

