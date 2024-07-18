Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,651 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.96. 444,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,165. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

