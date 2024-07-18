Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $585.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $585.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.21.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $17.35 on Thursday, reaching $503.58. 932,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.38 and a twelve month high of $555.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

