Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $725.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTAS. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $710.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $719.78 on Monday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $474.74 and a twelve month high of $727.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.83 and a 200 day moving average of $655.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

