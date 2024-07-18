Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

RPRX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 569,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

