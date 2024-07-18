RPM International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Get RPM International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.10.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $114.35 on Thursday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RPM International by 588.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.