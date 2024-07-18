Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an outperformer rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Rubrik to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $34.75 on Monday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.