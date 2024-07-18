Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

About Rupert Resources

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a PE ratio of -94.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.

(Get Free Report)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.