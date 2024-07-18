SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,601 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
NYSE LTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,079. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
LTC Properties Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
