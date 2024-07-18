SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,601 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in LTC Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

NYSE LTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,079. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.