SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,969 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $498.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.12. 786,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

