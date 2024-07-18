SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,717.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 780.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,380 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $110.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,072. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.