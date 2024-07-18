SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,464 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 2,847,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

