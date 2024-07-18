SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,029.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 243,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 222,033 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 152,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,662. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.