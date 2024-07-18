SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,125,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $280.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock valued at $567,718,040. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

