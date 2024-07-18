SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $249.20. 3,885,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $253.73. The stock has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.65.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

