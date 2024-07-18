SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $168.46 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7,131.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,913,091 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 8.0% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 2.01% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $168,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after buying an additional 2,407,192 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 299,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 266,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,792. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $60.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.98.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

