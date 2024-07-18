SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 504.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,561,000. Diversified LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,598,000 after purchasing an additional 604,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,024. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.