SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 787.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.79. The stock had a trading volume of 601,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

