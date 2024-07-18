SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $641,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.26. 278,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

