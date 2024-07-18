SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 487.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,143 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.3% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $48,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $36.05. 1,115,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

