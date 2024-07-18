SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $444,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of News by 164.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in News by 73.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. News’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

