SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $509,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 79,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.34. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.46 and a 1 year high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

