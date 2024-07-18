SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $601,000 in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 79,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VIOV stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.29. 105,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $92.92.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

