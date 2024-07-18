SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after buying an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after buying an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,620,000 after acquiring an additional 473,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,677,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,823. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

