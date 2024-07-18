SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 768,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,937,000 after buying an additional 65,480 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.60. 1,077,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,400. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.