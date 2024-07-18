SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.61. The company had a trading volume of 780,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,939. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day moving average of $282.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

