SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weatherford International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFRD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,965,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,675,000 after purchasing an additional 191,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 614.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 151,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after buying an additional 126,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total transaction of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,049.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFRD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.02. The stock had a trading volume of 770,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,721. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

