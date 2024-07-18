SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,304 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIC. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,095,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,666 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,218,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 983,437 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

