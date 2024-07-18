SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,361,241 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361,241 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1,068.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 493,357 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 20.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of UFEB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 1,456 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.