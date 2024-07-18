SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,404,506 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404,506 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 783,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 292,671 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $22,783,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $22,839,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 276,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,494 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

About Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.