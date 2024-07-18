SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,382. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $122.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

