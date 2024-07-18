SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after buying an additional 57,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX traded down $10.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 535,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.14.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.