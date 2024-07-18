SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.33. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.05.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

