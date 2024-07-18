SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,727 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $33.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

