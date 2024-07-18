Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 712,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

