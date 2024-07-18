Scotiabank Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.50.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.85. 108,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$25.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.