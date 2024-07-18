Scotiabank Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$13.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of CS opened at C$9.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

