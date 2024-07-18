Scotiabank Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $70.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,858. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $32,601,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $28,646,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,629,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

