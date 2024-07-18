Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 522 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.72). Approximately 273,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 251,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.70).
Scottish American Investment Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.47. The stock has a market cap of £923.70 million, a PE ratio of 877.97 and a beta of 0.65.
Scottish American Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,372.88%.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
