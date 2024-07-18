Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

