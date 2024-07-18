SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.49

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.13.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SEGRO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
