Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Raised to $48.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

SEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,005,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $303,374,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 63,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in Select Medical by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 76,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

