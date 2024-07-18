ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $738.53. 1,517,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,451. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $739.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.19. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.