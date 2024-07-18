Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $138,887.35 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $138,887.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,282,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $9,807.00.

Sezzle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $509.40 million and a PE ratio of 39.47. Sezzle Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SEZL. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

