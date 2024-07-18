Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 833 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.88.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.06. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.