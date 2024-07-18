Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($55.25) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.42).
In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 19,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($48.20) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($920,211.78). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
