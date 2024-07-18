Short Interest in Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Grows By 11.4%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Agilyx ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGXXF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. Agilyx ASA has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
Agilyx ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agilyx ASA
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.