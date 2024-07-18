Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Rises By 5.4%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 283,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average of $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

